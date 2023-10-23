West Michigan to Lead Testing of New School Bus Alert System

School buses are a reliable and safe way to get kids to and from school. Riding in a school bus is actually safer than walking, riding a bicycle, or being driven to school in private vehicles, according to Michigan State Police. And West Michigan will be the new testing ground for an alert system to make students even more safe.

Major Safety Concern

Michigan State Police report that the majority of bus-related deaths and injuries involve pedestrians - mostly children - who are struck by a bus or injured when they are exiting the bus to cross traffic. That's why tech company HAAS Alerts is creating a system that sends digital alerts to help prevent those violations. According to WOOD TV, HAAS has been relying on West Michigan school buses to track data and reactions to test the new alerts.

How it works

The alerts currently work by coming through apps such as Waze, Apple Maps and Google Apps. HAAS tells WOOD TV that they are working with automakers and other app companies like Google and Apple so that alerts automatically pop up in your car based on its in-road connectivity.

HAAS is also working on the lighting issue for both students and drivers in the early morning and evening hours. Testing done by the company in North Carolina showed that its difficult for students and drivers to see through the headlights when a bus comes to a stop. HAAS is working with a lighting company to create digital alerts that would dim the headlights on a bus.

