Local authorities in Ionia County are looking for something that was stolen.

I will give you some time to guess what it is.

Was a significant amount of jewelry stolen? No.

Did someone steal priceless artifacts from the GRAM? No, that's a good guess, though.

Maybe a statue from ArtPrize? Thank goodness it wasn't!

It was two walrus skulls...

A resident living in Lyons says that two walrus skulls with their tusks were stolen from their home this month.

My first question is, why did this man have walrus skulls in his house just chilling?

Not only one, but there were two walrus skulls just taking up stake in his home.

Well, I can answer my own question.

The man had the proper licensing to have the skulls in his home. I wonder what he does for work?

Local authorities say that the walrus skulls are incredibly priceless.

Anyone with information about these items is encouraged to contact the Ionia County Sheriff's Office and pass it on. We would like to get these items back to the owner undamaged and intact.

The owner of the skulls is giving $500 for the walrus skulls to be returned to him.

Why only offer a $500 reward for things you deem “priceless?"

If they are as priceless as they seem to be and you want people to find and return them, the amount of money is a little low, in my personal opinion.

Well, if you find or have any information about the whereabouts of the walrus skulls and want to return them to the owner, you should contact the Ionia County Sheriff's Office at 616-527-5390.