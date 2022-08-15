When you were growing up, you might have had a treehouse built in your backyard. Or, like me, you wished you had a treehouse in your backyard.

The treehouse was the one place you can escape life and live in your own fantasies.

Well, now you can experience a luxury treehouse right here in West Michigan.

Tree Vistas, a luxury treehouse resort, is now accepting bookings for stays in Ionia County.

"Enjoy our natural, elegant, and calming design of our spacious vistas. You'll feel like you're in the treetops because, well you are! Our raised resorts are 13 feet above ground, allow for a hint of adventure while instilling a feeling of peace and tranquility amongst the trees. Large windows create open views and minimal yet sophisticated decor allows for the outdoors to come in."

You can bring your family or have an alone vacation. The owners of Tree Vistas built the resort with families in mind. With Wifi access, a Smart TV, and a plethora of table and board games, the kiddies will not be bored.

Tree Vistas is a home away from home. According to Tree Vistas,

"Each Vista offers unique experiences for visitors, from beautiful views to unique amenities, while providing guests with a full service bathroom, a kitchen with a small countertop stove, refrigerator, utensils, glass and cookware, Wifi (will vary depending on location), keypad entry, wood for fire pits, and many other fun offerings per vista."

According to the website, you can (or will be able to) do a lot of things at Tree Vistas.

Hiking

Fishing

Campfires

Grilling

Washers lawn game

Hammocks

Swinging under the treehouse

Animal Scavenger hunt

Bike rental (coming soon)

Kayak/raft rental (coming soon)

River charters (coming soon)

Besides those activities on the property, there are plenty of things to do and attractions to visit close to Tree Vista, including Ionia Theatre, John C. Blanchard House, and Bertha Brock Park.

Currently, there is only one treehouse. However, the owners are planning to build more if this first treehouse does well.

Beside the treehouse, there is a stream that cuts through the hill. The treehouse resort runs up to the Grand River.

Starting this month, you can stay at Tree Vistas for $299 per night on any stay that is happening in 2022.

