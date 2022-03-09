American Pickers will Rummage and Film Another Episode in Michigan this Spring

The stars of a long-running, hit television show on the History Channel have been to Michigan several times to film their adventures in finding and buying old valuables. And this Spring, they will be coming again, this time to Ionia County. The Ionia Area Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on their website on Tuesday, March 8 saying the filming will take place at various locations in May. It will be part of the show's 23rd season on the History Channel, one of the channel's longest running programs.

In the documentary-style series, film crews follow the pickers who travel in their famous white van with the 'Antique Archeology' logo on it as they meet individuals at their properties. They climb and dig, looking for rare finds in people's homes, barns, outbuildings, and yards. When they find items they want to purchase, they usually haggle and negotiate a price with the property owners, who often have vast collections of treasure mixed with trash.

Ahead of their visit this spring, the cast and crew of American Pickers are looking for leads so that they can explore the hidden treasures of Ionia County. If you, or someone you know who lives in that area, might be interested in being featured on the show there are a few ways to get in touch with the producers.

Email: americanpickers@cineflix.com

Phone: (646)-493-2184

Facebook: @GotAPick

Keep in mind that the show typically is looking for people who have a large, private collection of antiques. When they come to a residence, they typically spend the better part of a day looking through items at properties and as you see on the show, you better be ready ham it up, haggle and have some fun.

When you reach out, make sure to include your name, phone number, location and a description, or better yet, photos of your collections.

We look forward to seeing Michigan featured again on this great series!