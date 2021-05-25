Weight Loss Tips Go Viral For This Kalamazoo TikTok Creator

A Kalamazoo nutritionist is blowing up on TikTok with weight loss tips you might want to check out.

Ayat Sleymann is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist in Southwest Michigan that goes by @momnutritionist on TikTok. She currently has over 75.4 thousand followers and nearly 1 million total video likes.

Let's start with Ayat's most popular video. In the TikTok below she's telling you NOT to give up carbs to lose weight. That clearly struck a cord with many. She's uploaded this video 3 times and has been viewed over 3 million times total.

In this video that has been viewed 377.4 thousand times we get a look into the mind of a dietitian.

Having at least 2 coping strategies to prevent over eating is solid advice from @momnutritionist. This video have been viewed over 366.4 thousand times.

In my opinion, this is one of her more interesting videos. With 301.1 thousand views, it's not her most viewed tiktok, but it's a must watch if you're trying to lose weight. It's the 5 signs you're eating too little to lose weight.

