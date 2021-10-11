Mesmerizing Pics Give an Inside Look at Forsaken Detroit Buildings

I am someone who is fascinated by 'urban explorers' and the discoveries they make.

Urban exploration, for those unfamiliar, is the exploration of manmade structures that have been abandoned. You can read more here. While I've never personally participated in urban exploration, there's someone in the Detroit area who has mastered it.

They go by the name Wasteland Explorer both on Facebook and Youtube and venture out to explore visually stunning areas that have been reclaimed by nature. Most of their content is focused in Detroit although they do have a few collections of photos from other abandoned areas like this trolley graveyard in Boston:

Here you see pictures from a random building that used to be a parking garage in southwest Detroit:

I know a lot of people have a lot to say about graffiti but, that artwork is pretty impressive in my opinion.

Using what I'm assuming is a drone, Wasteland Explorer is able to show us sights around Detroit that we might otherwise miss. Check out their video from the old Packard Plant:

You can see some of the highlights here:

Wasteland Explorer seems to be particularly adept at finding unique graffiti or, as the below post shows, interesting art installations involving old televisions:

Personally, I'm too much of a rule follower to wander into places that may be private property or, in the worst-case scenario, haunted so I'm glad accounts like the Wasteland Explorer exist so I can live vicariously through them.

Plus, maybe it's just me, but I find seeing the shells of what were previously prospering businesses fascinating. Like this exploration of the legendary Cadillac stamping plant:

Urban exploration is something I know very little about. However, if you're planning on venturing to the local abandoned plant or building here are a few tips:

Respect the Law. Don't forget you are technically trespassing. If law enforcement arrives listen to what they say and move off of the property

Don't go alone. In the event there's an accident, having a second person there is essential.

Practice caution. Most of these buildings are old and therefore may be dangerous. Watch your step.

You can read more tips for urban exploration here.

