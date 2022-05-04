Warner Vineyards in Paw Paw, Michigan Debuts A Brew Haus

If there was any question about whether beer is a big deal in this part of Michigan, consider this: Warner Wines in Paw Paw has opened a Brew Haus.

Warner says the Brew Haus will feature traditional beers to experimental beers, saying "our small size allows us to bring a variety of new beers along with your favorites."

The beer taps behind the bar at Warner's Brew Haus in Paw Paw. (Dave Benson, TSM)

Where Warner's may be onto something, is they're doing this in a very scenic location. The Warner Vineyards location is on Kalamazoo Street right on the Paw Paw River; and it's in the history Water Works building.

At a recent lunch event, this writer had the opportunity to not only sample the food at Warner's but also have a taste of several of the beers. The sandwich was a large pile of sliced turkey with a cranberry mustard relish on a big roll. Others enjoyed club sandwiches and chicken salad sandwiches. Looking at the winery's website, there's definitely a gourmet menu available.

Paired with the turkey sandwich, I chose a New England IPA that was very drinkable. (On my beer scale, the two choices are either drinkable or not. The NEIPA was, as I said, very drinkable. A co-worker is a fan of stout beers, and like it so much, that she ended up by a growler of it.

Combined with the coming warmer weather and the Summer Concert series (more on that in another story), you find yourself spending time in Paw Paw this summer.

