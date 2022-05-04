Warner Vineyards in Paw Paw, Michigan Debuts A Brew Haus
If there was any question about whether beer is a big deal in this part of Michigan, consider this: Warner Wines in Paw Paw has opened a Brew Haus.
Warner says the Brew Haus will feature traditional beers to experimental beers, saying "our small size allows us to bring a variety of new beers along with your favorites."
Where Warner's may be onto something, is they're doing this in a very scenic location. The Warner Vineyards location is on Kalamazoo Street right on the Paw Paw River; and it's in the history Water Works building.
At a recent lunch event, this writer had the opportunity to not only sample the food at Warner's but also have a taste of several of the beers. The sandwich was a large pile of sliced turkey with a cranberry mustard relish on a big roll. Others enjoyed club sandwiches and chicken salad sandwiches. Looking at the winery's website, there's definitely a gourmet menu available.
Paired with the turkey sandwich, I chose a New England IPA that was very drinkable. (On my beer scale, the two choices are either drinkable or not. The NEIPA was, as I said, very drinkable. A co-worker is a fan of stout beers, and like it so much, that she ended up by a growler of it.
Combined with the coming warmer weather and the Summer Concert series (more on that in another story), you find yourself spending time in Paw Paw this summer.