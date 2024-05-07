Great Lakes, Great Talent: The Best NBA Players from Michigan

This content was produced in partnership with Bazoom Group.

Over the years, the great state of Michigan has produced some truly incredible basketball talents. NBA players from Michigan, such as Devin Booker or Magic Johnson, have not only brought excitement to the games and fans but also significantly influenced NBA game odds in sports betting.

From all-time greats to scoring champions, and superstars who still dominate the game today, let’s take a look at some of the best-ever NBA players from Michigan.

5. Draymond Green

Starting our list of Michigan's best NBA players is a player so unique that he almost defies definition. A 6’6” big with elite playmaking acumen, otherworldly defensive skills, and a massive chip on his shoulder, Draymond Green may be a controversial figure in modern basketball, but few can deny his talent.

Along with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, Green formed the centerpiece of a Warriors dynasty that brought four NBA championships to the Bay Area. The Saginaw native played his college basketball at Michigan State, where he also briefly played on the football team.

4. Devin Booker

Hailing from Grand Rapids, Devin Booker is undoubtedly the best player from Michigan in the NBA today. One of the best pure scorers in the league, Booker already has an impressive resume including multiple All-Star appearances, a 40-point game in the NBA finals, and a 70-point outburst.

Booker lived in Grand Rapids until his sophomore year of high school when he moved to Mississippi to play under his father at Moss Point High School.

3. Chris Webber

A player with seemingly limitless potential at one point in time, Chris Webber never quite reached the lofty heights of all-time great that some projected him to, but it remains a testament to his aura that a Hall of Fame NBA career was seen as somewhat of a disappointment.

The Detroit native was a legendary high school recruit and the de-facto leader of the University of Michigan's iconic Fab Five, who went on to make back-to-back national championship game appearances. In the NBA Webber is most remembered for his time with the Sacramento Kings, who he led through their most successful run in franchise history.

2. George Gervin

One of the best scorers in the history of the sport, the Iceman George Gervin is a name revered by basketball fans to this very day. After growing up in Detroit, Gervin attended college at Eastern Michigan University.

But it was down in Texas where the Iceman truly made his mark on basketball. As a member of the San Antonio Spurs, Gervin's incredible play led to four scoring titles, multiple conference championship appearances, and an iconic move, the finger roll.

1. Magic Johnson

The hero of Lansing, Michigan, Magic Johnson is undoubtedly the greatest basketball player born in the Great Lakes. After leading the Michigan State Spartans to their first NCAA title in school history, Magic joined the Los Angeles Lakers and won five NBA championships, helping to put the league truly in the national spotlight in the process.

Many consider Johnson to be the greatest playmaker in basketball history. He might have become the greatest player ever if not for his early retirement in 1991.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.