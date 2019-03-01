Vote Early, Vote Often; Here’s A Good Kind Of Election

Most elections we are asked to vote in these days are usually the choice between the lesser of two evils. Here's one where you are voting positive.

USA Today has a "contest" asking for people to vote for their experts' choices for favorite brewery tours. Bell's in Comstock is one of the nominees, and, in fact, is currently in second place out of twenty, trailing only Kansas City's Boulevard Brewing Co. (No other Michigan breweries are on the list.)

“We pride ourselves on storytelling and are committed to providing a welcoming experience for everyone, no matter your age or experience with craft beer. Our tours are always free, fun and open to all ages.” - Shelly Claflin, Bell’s Tour Manager.

According to the rules, you can vote once per day until March 25th, which just happens to be Oberon Day. Winners will be announced on April 5th, 2019, on 10best.com, and then later in the full newspaper and site.

If you're looking to be an informed voter, Bell's says "free tours are...Wednesday through Sunday at Bell’s main brewery in Comstock and on weekends at its original downtown Kalamazoo brewery. Each tour includes free samples. Specialty tours are also offered throughout the year. Examples include a Hopslam and Two Hearted focused tour as well as special Reach for the Sun tours on Oberon Release Day. These specialty tours are limited and sell-out fast."

