If you have an affinity for vintage postcards and the city of Kalamazoo, this is the page for you.

I stumbled upon this Facebook page purely by accident. It randomly popped up on my feed and quickly caught my attention because of the name; Greetings from Kalamazoo: A Vintage Postcard a Day.

The name is pretty self explanatory but the description of the page reads in part,

I've been collecting postcards since 1992. Besides the challenge and fun of the "hunt", I was drawn to them as a vehicle to learn the history of my community. Over the years I have amassed a collection of over 1000 cards.

David Kohrman, the person running this Facebook page, goes on to say that he also published a book featuring 215 of the collected postcards. The book, The Kalamazoo Postcard History Series, can be found here.

Now, he's hoping to showcase he collection even further by sharing it with the public.

Here, you see a postcard from 1910 when Kalamazoo was known as the Celery City:

This postcard shows what WMU looked like in the early 1900's:

This is one of my favorites. It comes with a brief history of the Bronson Park fountain which was demolished in 2018:

Or, how about a glimpse of the Kalamazoo Mall when it first opened?

You get the idea. If there's a vintage postcard related to Kalamazoo, Mr. Kohrman probably has it!

The page, which was started in September of 2020, has kept true to its word of sharing a unique post card a day. And, with 1000 collected cards, David Kohrman writes,

Rest assured, I have enough cards to last several years! I hope you enjoy!

You can find all previous posts by following the Greetings from Kalamazoo: A Vintage Postcard a Day Facebook page.

