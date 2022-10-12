I know I can't be the only one who loves browsing (and buying too much) vintage and antique items.

Well, if you have someone in your life who a.) loves vintage items and b.) is obsessed with all things Kalamazoo, Etsy might be the place to go to find them a unique gift.

I recently, on a whim, decided to search the retail site with "Kalamazoo Vintage" just to see what would pop up. It turns out, there's a pretty wide variety of antique and vintage items all related to Kalamazoo. Here are at least 6:

1. 90's Skate the Zoo Sweatshirt

Via/ Etsy Shop GlassCityReclaimed Via/ Etsy Shop GlassCityReclaimed loading...

From the Etsy shop, GlassCityReclaimed, this sweatshirt is said to be from the 90s. Now, the only "problem" with buying vintage clothing is that it usually only comes in one size as is the case here. This is a men's size large. It's selling for $39.95. Find the full shop here.

2. Smith and Son Advertising Wall Platter

Via/ Etsy Shop ChathamAntiquesshop Via/ Etsy Shop ChathamAntiquesshop loading...

I must say I've never heard of an advertising wall platter and Google, surprisingly, didn't provide a lot of clarity as to what they were/are. I'm assuming, if you liked the platter, you would look to see who created it thus making it an advertisement...? This one comes from the Etsy shop ChathamAntiquesshop. The writing on the back reads,

R. Smith & Son, Paints, Oils, and Wallpaper. 114 S Burdick Street Kalamazoo, Mich.

It's currently selling for $32. See the full description and listing here.

3. Panoramic Map of Kalamazoo

Via/ Etsy Shop Blossomprintsandmore Via/ Etsy Shop Blossomprintsandmore loading...

If I'm reading that right, the date on the bottom of that map reads 1874. And, the map is actually a bit wider than this picture. You can see it here.

According to the description from the Etsy store, Blossomprintsandmore, this is a print that was created in the 1800s and has been handled many times giving it some wear. However, the shop also says the map can be printed in many sizes. So, I'm a bit confused about whether or not this is actually vintage.

4. Large Kalamazoo Magnet

Via/ Etsy Store Blastfrompasttoys Via/ Etsy Store Blastfrompasttoys loading...

From the Etsy shop, Blastfrompasttoys, comes this giant Kalamazoo magnet. The description says it's from the 1980s and measures about 5 inches long. It could be yours for $19.95. Find the full listing here.

5. A Pair of Kalamazoo Public Library Mugs

Via/ Etsy Shop GwenniesVintage Via/ Etsy Shop GwenniesVintage loading...

These mugs are believed to be from the 1980s but, according to the seller GwenniesVintage, they could even be from the 70s. Both mugs are ceramic and are selling for $26. Find the full listing here.

Those are just the first few results I found when I searched for "Kalamazoo Vintage". You can see all of the results here.

