VIDEO: Spectacular Ice Formation on the Shores of Lake Michigan

A Michigan photographer captured an amazing video of a mind-boggling ice formation on Lake Michigan's shores.

Photographer Joshua Nowicki regularly captures spellbinding images of the beauty to be found on the shores of Lake Michigan. On one of his latest visits to the Lake Michigan shores in Saint Joseph, Michigan, he found the stunning image above captured on video.

The video above was captured on February 24, 2022. It is truly amazing how mother nature changes things as one season draws to a close and another is nearly ready to begin.

Joshua also captured the video below that same day noted his love of Lake Michigan in winter.

Winter along the lakeshore can be treacherous if you do not know what you are doing. Luckily Joshua is very experienced with navigating those conditions and takes numerous precautions.