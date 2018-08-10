Video: Kalamazoo Parole/Probation Lip Sync Challenge
Kalamazoo Parole/Probation is now in on the lip sync challenge. Will they make Taylor Swift proud?
Recently, the KDPS dropped their lip sync challenge video and grabbed almost 130,000 views in the first week.
Monday, August 6th the Kalamazoo Parole & Probation youtube page had this to say in the description of the video they released,
Challenge Accepted! The Kalamazoo Parole and Probation Office had a lot of fun making this video! We now challenge CASS COUNTY, KENT COUNTY PAROLE, and any other Region 8 Office willing to put themselves out there to have a little fun, too!
