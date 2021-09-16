Adorable Victorian Airbnb in Kalamazoo Could Cost $14 a Night

As someone who is currently in a bridal party I know first-hand just how difficult it can be to find a singular location for a large group of people to stay. Especially, when you're on a budget.

That's probably why this Airbnb in Kalamazoo caught my attention.

Much like browsing through Zillow for homes I can't afford, I often times find myself exploring the local Airbnb options just to see what's out there. That's when I stumbled upon this gorgeous Victorian home near downtown Kalamazoo listed for just $173 a night. I thought that, surely, with a prime location the $173 would be for a singular room or just part of the house. Nope!

Get our free mobile app

The entire home, which sleeps 12, is a mere $173 a night. It has two floors both of which include:

Kitchen

Bathroom

Dining Room

2 Bedrooms

Plus, pull out sofas throughout the home.

Now, if you have 12 people staying in the home that breaks down to a very affordable $14.41 a night per person. And now I'm wishing that the bridal party I'm involved in would, somehow, move their plans to Michigan considering I'm dropping about $150 for a weekend stay.

Want to take a tour of the home? I've got you covered:

Downtown Kalamazoo Victorian Airbnb Costs a Mere $14 Per Person Per Night This gorgeous downtown Kalamazoo area Airbnb sleeps 12 and only costs $173 a night (or $14 per person).