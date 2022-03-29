Victim Identified, Suspect in Custody Related to Discovery of Body in Battle Creek

Police in Battle Creek have provided more details related to the discovery of a dead body at an apartment over the weekend. Officials have released the name of the victim and say a person of interest is in custody and that the case has been confirmed to be a homicide.

Officers were called to Cherry Hill Manor Apartments in Battle Creek on Saturday afternoon at around 1:30. A woman had contacted authorities after not hearing from her mother in several days. She had become concerned about her well-being.

When officers arrived at the apartment unit it was locked. They were able to obtain entry inside by picking a lock on one of the doors. Once inside, 51-year-old woman Angela Kay Clear was located deceased.

No information about the suspected cause of death has been released at this time. The case remains under investigation and more details are expected to be released in the coming days. The person of interest is currently lodged at the Calhoun County Jail and is expected to be arraigned on homicide charges. They have not been identified at this time.