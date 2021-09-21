Vicksburg Harvest Fest to Return on 9/26 After Two Year Hiatus

In my opinion, the absolute best part about living in the Midwest is the abundance of fall time festivals. The changing leaves, the cider, the pumpkins. I just can't get enough. And thankfully, no matter where you go, there seems to be a ton of options. Like in Vicksburg, for example.

After a two year break, the Vicksburg Historical Society and Historical Village have announced that the annual Harvest Fest is returning.

Happening this Sunday, 9/26, the 11th Annual Harvest Festival is family friendly and free for all that attend. Here are just a few things you can expect if you plan on attending:

Pumpkin decorating contest

Animal zone (aka a petting zoo)

A secret word hunt

Food vendors

And a lot more. The 11th Annual Harvest Festival will run from 11am - 4pm on Sunday, September 26th at 300 N Richardson Street in Vicksburg. See everything expected at the Harvest Festival on their Facebook event page.

