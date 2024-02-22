10 Richest Zip Codes in the Kalamazoo Area
Do you live in one of the richest Kalamazoo area zip codes? Take a look at the full list.
Stacker published a list of Kalamazoo area zip codes using data from the U.S. Census Bureau to find the richest zip codes. They are using median household income as the key metric. I was surprised to see Paw Paw and Augusta on this list.
#10. 49034 is in the tiny town of Climax, Michigan with less than 800 residents.
This zip code has a median household income of $62,123 with 26.8% of households earning over $100,000 a year.
#9. 49079 covers Paw Paw the Van Buren county seat.
This zip code has a median household income of $62,945 with 26.4% of households earning over $100,000 a year.
#8. 49009 is one of 10 Kalamazoo zip codes.
This zip code has a median household income of $65,958 with 32.5% of households earning over $100,000 a year.
#7. 49024 is one of two Portage, Michigan zip codes.
This zip code has a median household income of $66,907 with 34.0% of households earning over $100,000 a year.
#6. 49097 covers all of the small town of Vicksburg.
This zip code has a median household income of $70,744 with 30.0% of households earning over $100,000 a year.
#5. 49012 cover the small town of Augusta with less than 900 residents.
This zip code has a median household income of $73,063 with 36.6% of households earning over $100,000 a year.
#4. 49088 covers Scotts, one of the smallest towns in Southwest Michigan.
This zip code has a median household income of $82,391 with 32.5% of households earning over $100,000 a year.
#3. 49087 covers Schoolcraft just South of Portage and Kalamazoo.
This zip code has a median household income of $83,952 with 41.1% of households earning over $100,000 a year.
#2. 49071 covers the small town of Mattawan in Van Buren County.
This zip code has a median household income of $84,063 with 41.6% of households earning over $100,000 a year.
#1. The richest zip code in the Kalamazoo area is Richland's 49083.
This zip code has a median household income of $93,900 with 47.0% of households earning over $100,000 a year.
