Do you live in one of the richest Kalamazoo area zip codes? Take a look at the full list.

Stacker published a list of Kalamazoo area zip codes using data from the U.S. Census Bureau to find the richest zip codes. They are using median household income as the key metric. I was surprised to see Paw Paw and Augusta on this list.

10 Richest Zip Codes in the Kalamazoo Area

#10. 49034 is in the tiny town of Climax, Michigan with less than 800 residents.

This zip code has a median household income of $62,123 with 26.8% of households earning over $100,000 a year.

Climax zip code: 49034 Google Street View loading...

#9. 49079 covers Paw Paw the Van Buren county seat.

This zip code has a median household income of $62,945 with 26.4% of households earning over $100,000 a year.

Paw Paw zip code: 49079 Google Street View loading...

#8. 49009 is one of 10 Kalamazoo zip codes.

This zip code has a median household income of $65,958 with 32.5% of households earning over $100,000 a year.

Kalamazoo zip code: 49009 Google Street View loading...

#7. 49024 is one of two Portage, Michigan zip codes.

This zip code has a median household income of $66,907 with 34.0% of households earning over $100,000 a year.

Portage zip code: 49024 Google Street View loading...

#6. 49097 covers all of the small town of Vicksburg.

This zip code has a median household income of $70,744 with 30.0% of households earning over $100,000 a year.

Vicksburg zip code: 49097 Google Street View loading...

#5. 49012 cover the small town of Augusta with less than 900 residents.

This zip code has a median household income of $73,063 with 36.6% of households earning over $100,000 a year.

Augusta zip code: 49012 Google Street View loading...

#4. 49088 covers Scotts, one of the smallest towns in Southwest Michigan.

This zip code has a median household income of $82,391 with 32.5% of households earning over $100,000 a year.

Scotts zip code: 49088 Google Street View loading...

#3. 49087 covers Schoolcraft just South of Portage and Kalamazoo.

This zip code has a median household income of $83,952 with 41.1% of households earning over $100,000 a year.

Schoolcraft zip code: 49087 Google Street View loading...

#2. 49071 covers the small town of Mattawan in Van Buren County.

This zip code has a median household income of $84,063 with 41.6% of households earning over $100,000 a year.

Mattawan zip code: 49071 Google Street View loading...

#1. The richest zip code in the Kalamazoo area is Richland's 49083.

This zip code has a median household income of $93,900 with 47.0% of households earning over $100,000 a year.

Richland zip code: 49083 Google Street view loading...

