Drink Like a Viking at Valhalladay Event in Kalamazoo

Have you ever dreamed of living like a Viking? Or even just drinking like one? This event could fulfill at least one of those dreams.

Just last weekend I visited the Viking themed establishment known, appropriately, as Valhalla. Valhalla sits on Miller Road in Kalamazoo and serves as the taproom for City Union Brewery and Norse Nectar Meadery, according to their Facebook page. And let me tell you...those meads do NOT play around. Enjoying a couple delicious selections (at 14% abv) was enough to make both my boyfriend and I immediately take a nap when we got home.

But, don't take my word for it. You can try the yummy mead yourself at Valhalla's Valhalladay event.

Valhalladay is happening on October 23rd and 24th at Valhalla's location at 3408 Miller Rd. in Kalamazoo. You can expect live music from local bands like:

Mike and the Mule

Panda Pete and Popeye

Doc and Friends

And a lot more. As well, how could you have a Viking themed event at a Viking themed bar without having a "best beard" competition? The Kzoo Whisker Crew (yes that's a real thing) will be hosting the Beardzerker Beard Competition so bring out your best, Viking-like, beard styling skills. For example:

To be fair...I'm not sure if this is a good example of a Viking or just a thirst trap but here we are.

Entry to the event won't cost you anything monetarily but Valhalla is suggesting a donation of non-expired food donations for the PIN (Pagans in Need) Food Pantry that's located in Valhalla's building.

With the event being a month away some changes may occur. Make sure you follow the Facebook event page for any updates.

