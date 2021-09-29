A fully vaccinated couple from West Michigan died less than one minute apart from each other after contracting breakthrough cases of COVID-19. The couple died holding hands.

Linda Dunham had long predicted that her husband Cal would precede her in death and joked that she would follow closely behind. Their daughter, Sarah Dunham tells Fox 17 in Grand Rapids that her parents did everything together. They loved attending church, they loved their community, they were outdoor enthusiasts, they loved their family, and they loved each other.

“The love that they found together after a previous marriage is fantastic,” said Sarah. “They were the people that you just looked at and you were like, ‘I want to be old like that, I want that love when I’m that age.’”

And Sarah says her folks were also cautious about COVID-19 and had been fully vaccinated. That's why their deaths are so surprising.

Cal began feeling sick just before a family camping trip and figured it was something with his sinuses. Then Linda started not feeling well and assumed she had caught a cold from her husband. Soon after, the couple had to cut their trip short because they were both too ill.

Days later, Cal and Linda were both on ventilators but doctors told the family that there was nothing more they could do. They each had preexisting conditions which made matters worse.

Sarah takes solace knowing her parents were together in death, but she's angry knowing that some people aren't taking COVID-19 seriously.

“I’m angry because so many people are like, ‘if I catch COVID, I catch COVID that’s what it is.’ No, it’s not,” said Sarah. “It could be any person; it could be anybody. They did everything right, they did everything to protocol the way it should be done.”

