Major Delivery Company Cuts 12,000 Jobs, Ohio Residents Affected

With many major companies restructuring or closing their doors across the U.S., the inevitable announcement of layoffs or job cuts will soon follow. It's always difficult to see job cuts in any industry, but one company's wave of cuts will soon affect Ohio employees and the communities it serves.

Major Delivery Company Layoffs Will Impact Ohio Soon

Many well-known and established companies are deciding to downsize and restructure this year. Some are closing completely due to a sales slump that has put many businesses in bankruptcy. And it's a stark reminder of the challenges businesses face in this ever-changing economic landscape. But with these business decisions, employees' lives are changed and customers are affected as well.

Delivery giant UPS recently announced that it plans to cut 12,000 jobs from its workforce. The layoffs will affect employees at facilities in California, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. According to WTOL, a UPS trailer shop in Perrysburg, Ohio, will close and all 38 employees will be laid off. The affected employees include truck drivers, mechanics, and other positions. The UPS employees were shocked by the closure announcement, as the Teamsters union recently agreed to a five-year contract with UPS to avoid a national strike. UPS tells WTOL:

"Our employees are extremely important to us, and we understand the impact this may have on their families. We will work with those who may be impacted throughout the process to provide support."

The closure of the UPS Perrysburg shop will take place on April 1st.

