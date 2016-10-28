Update: Appeals Court Votes No on Ballot Box Selfies

SUTTON, Circuit Judge. One hundred and twenty-five years ago, Michigan enacted alaw designed to protect the secret ballot by forbidding voters from exposing their marked ballots to others. Nine years ago, Apple introduced a cell phone capable of taking photographs and uploading them to the Internet. Thirty-two days ago, Joel Crookston sought a preliminary injunction to prevent the State from enforcing the Michigan law in the upcoming election so thathe could take a “ballot selfie” with his cell phone

and post it on social media. Four days ago, the district court granted his motion, which state officials immediately asked us to stay.Timing is everything. Crookston’s motion and complaint raise interesting First Amendment issues, and he will have an opportunity to litigate them in full—after this election.

With just ten days before the November 2016 election, however, we will not accept his invitation to suddenly alter Michigan’s venerable voting protocols, especially when he could have filed this lawsuit long ago. For these reasons and those below, we grant the Secretary of State’s motion to stay the district court’s preliminary injunction.