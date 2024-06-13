Motown Singer Sues Hospital After Straight Jacket Incident

One of the members of the legendary Motown soul group the Four Tops alleges outrageous mistreatment by a Detroit, Michigan hospital.

Alexander Morris walked into Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital in Warren with complaints of having trouble breathing and chest pain last April. Morris was allegedly met with incredibly concerning treatment. This situation led Morris to file a Federal lawsuit Monday.

A member of the hospital staff allegedly told Alexander Morris to "sit his Black ass down" and ordered a mental evaluation when he told them who he was. While speaking with a nurse and security guard, Morris was trying to communicate his need for privacy because he is a member of the legendary Motown group the Four Tops. The staff did not believe he was Alexander Morris of the Four Tops so they made the assumption that he was mentally ill.

Get our free mobile app

Alexander Morris had this to say about the incident during a Press Conference according to the Detroit News,

In February, I was performing at (the Grammys at an event) honoring Barry Gordy and Smokey Robinson. Two months later, I'm in a (straitjacket) in the city I grew up in, my identity being denied and I'm being told that I'm insane or schizophrenic.

READ MORE: THESE ARE THE 10 MOST MISERABLE CITIES TO LIVE IN IN ALL OF MICHIGAN

Morris was eventually released from restraints and the mental evaluation was canceled after his wife showed a nurse a video of him singing on stage with the Four Tops. The Four Tops singer had been restrained for over 90 minutes. The hospital apologized by offering the singer a $25 Meier gift card. Meanwhile, treatment for his actual medical issue was greatly delayed.

Keep in mind, that we only know about this alleged incident because the victim is a singer of the Four Tops. Another security guard at the hospital said that there is a history of this behavior as well as people tampering with the incident reports.

30 Famous Celebrities You Might Not Know Are From Michigan You will definitely recognize these names and faces, but might be surprised to find out they're from Michigan. Gallery Credit: Big Joe Pesh / Getty Images