Students and witnesses who reported the weapon say the university failed to act swiftly or appropriately.

A breaking new report from Ottawa News Network (ONN) staff and student-run newspaper The Lanthorn details the incident which occurred on the Allendale, Michigan campus on March 13, 2025.

Reports claim there were at least three attempts by witnesses to alert campus police at Grand Valley State University of the violation and while university officials claim the 16-minute response time was "appropriate" students are now questioning the school's commitment to policy and safety. Given the tragic events at Michigan State University and Oxford High School, I'd say these fears are valid.

On Thursday March 13, 2025 Ottawa County commissioner Joe Moss was on the GVSU campus to hear a speech given by anti-trans activist Chloe Cole. Upon leaving Cole's event Moss wandered into a transgender rights vigil being held nearby and it was then that students noticed Moss was carrying a concealed weapon.

According to The Lanthorn the GVSU student senate voted to enact a weapons-free policy in 2015 however Michigan law only prohibits concealed firearms in campus dormitories or classrooms. Moss is one of the founders of the controversial Ottawa Impact, a committee who has garnered national criticism for both their firm pro-gun stance as well as their heated legal fiasco with the county's Department of Health.

According to reports from ONN this is the second time Moss has been on the GVSU campus this year. While students were quick to document the violation on March 13 video footage shows Moss also conceal-carrying during his visit in February. Staff at The Lanthorn reached out to Moss who claimed he is not aware of the incident and had no further comment.

While the university has remained tight-lipped on the incident GVPD Interim Chief Leah Heaton told ONN and The Lanthorn staff now that an official report of the incident is on record, should Moss show up a third time with a weapon on campus the violation can be treated differently.

