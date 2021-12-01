The University of Michigan Football team defeated, in what seemed like dominant fashion, their cross-border rival, the Ohio State University Buckeyes on November 27th in Ann Arbor, Michigan. This Wolverines team had done something that the previous ten teams could not, beat the Buckeyes. November's win is the first in the series for the Wolverines since November 26th 2011, which was also in Ann Arbor. Ten years is a lot of losing and a lot of time past, but what has happened since the last time Michigan beat Ohio State in football?

In The Headlines

Starting with some of the more prevalent events like the U.S. having three different presidents during this streak. It started with Barack Obama and now ended with Joe Biden, who happened to be Obama's vice president. With the numerous amounts of mass killings starting with Sandy Hook and the Boston Marathon, we've even seen planes disappear and the legalization of gay marriage in all 50 states.

The rise and fall of ISIS, the suicide of Robin Williams, and the deaths of Nelson Mandela and Kobe Bryant. The Epstein scandal, including his suicide. We even got the invention of 4K ultra television, which made streaming sports and movies much better.

A Big Decade For Sports

The sports world also saw lots of historic and memorable plays and events in the 10 years in between Wolverine wins. Arguably, the most exciting would be the city of Cleveland winning their first championship by way of Lebron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers defeating the Golden State Warriors and completing the NBA's first 3-1 comeback in the Finals.

Jeremy Lin burst onto the scene with the Knicks, where he started 12 games after various injuries and entered a game late in the 4th quarter and surged the team to victory. In his 12 starts, he averaged 22.5 points and 8.7 assists per game and the Knicks were 9-3. This would go on to be known as Linsanity. The Super Bowls brought new excitement to this timeline, considering Tom Brady or the Patriots have been in every super bowl but four and there were some weird champions too. The Giants crushed the hearts of the Patriots, twice, thanks to crazy hands by Mario Manningham. John Harbaugh edged out his brother, Jim, for a 3 point Super Bowl victory, and we even saw the Patriots come back from 28-3 in the 4th quarter to win over the Falcons.

Comeback & Downfalls

Speaking of comebacks, we saw the city of New Orleans suffer the effects of Hurricane Sandy. Leonardo DiCaprio also finally captured his first Oscar, and how could we forget about the kid who climbed into the gorilla encampment, then was dragged by Harambe the gorilla, which led to a zoo worker shooting and killing Harambe, leading to outrage on social media.

Stan Lee had an unexpected and rattling death, along with the imprisonments of R. Kelly, Bill Cosby, and El Chapo. The world was very much busy while the Wolverines were idle in this rivalry. We saw Avengers Endgame, Conor McGregor versus Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match, and even the USA men's curling team made history as they earned their first Gold medal ever.

This list could've gone on forever and a day, as I omitted so many more events, some more significant than others. Ten years is a long time to go without a win in a rivalry, especially one as heated as Michigan versus Ohio State, a football game that's known as "The Game." Most people, especially sports fans of the respective universities, hadn't noticed how many things changed or events that occurred during that time period. Taking a moment to reflect on a time period, especially one as large as ten years, brings back memories and makes life a little more fun.