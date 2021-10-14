Two Hurt, One Seriously in Springfield Car vs Motorcycle Accident

A 37-year-old Battle Creek man is in critical condition following a motorcycle vs car accident Wednesday night.

Just after 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021, Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Dickman Road near 20th Street in the City of Springfield for an accident between a sedan and a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 37-year-old man from Battle Creek, was taken to an area hospital and remains in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old woman from Battle Creek, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The initial investigation suggests that the driver of the westbound motorcycle was attempting to turn southbound onto 20th Street when it failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was struck by the sedan, according to a release from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors, and the incident is still being investigated by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team.

Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies were assisted by LifeCare ambulance service and the Springfield Fire Department.

