Grand Rapids Police Officer Lodged In Calhoun County Jail

The Calhoun County Office of the Sheriff has confirmed that Christopher Schurr, the Grand Rapids police officer charged in the officer-involved shooting of Patrick Lyoya, is currently an inmate at the Calhoun County Jail.

Sheriff Steve Hinkley said, in a statement released Thursday evening,

"At the request of the Kent County Sheriff, we are lodging Christopher Schurr in the Calhoun County Jail. This practice is common in situations where individuals previously worked for the jurisdiction where they are charged. The duration of the lodging is unknown, and we have no further comment at this time."

Get our free mobile app

Patrick Lyoya, was shot and killed by Schurr during a struggle following a traffic stop in a Grand Rapids neighborhood on April 4, 2022. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced, Thursday, that Christopher Schurr has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Video footage, released by the Grand Rapids Police Department, shows Patrick Lyoya exiting his vehicle with Schurr repeatedly requesting Lyola to stay inside the vehicle. Lyola then attempted to run from Schurr, who then struggled with him, bringing him to the ground. The struggle continued, with Schurr firing his Taser, but missing Lyola. He then removed his gun, firing one shot into the back of Lyola’s head. Officer Schurr now awaits arraignment in a Calhoun County courtroom.