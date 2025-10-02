Many Indiana residents look forward to enjoying a tasty snack in between meals or as a sweet treat. However, the FDA is urging residents in the Hoosier state to check their cupboards for a snack that could cause serious injuries.

FDA: Popular Snack Recalled In Indiana Due To Laceration Hazard

According to a press release from the Food and Drug Administration, a popular chocolate-covered fruit snack sold at grocery stores nationwide has been voluntarily recalled due to the "potential presence of metal" inside. The FDA report says 'sharp foreign objects in food may cause traumatic injury, including laceration and perforation of tissues of the mouth, tongue, throat, stomach, and intestine, as well as damage to the teeth and gums."

Get our free mobile app

The snacks were sold at major retailers, including Kroger, CVS, and Target, and the recall includes the following products:

The following Tru Fru products are being recalled, sold online and at retail locations:

Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries in Dark & White Chocolate (3.4-ounce) with UPC 850048358270

Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries in Dark & White Chocolate (1.7-ounce) with UPC 850048358331

Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries in Dark & White Chocolate (13-ounce) with UPC 850048358379

Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries & Crème (3.4-ounce) with UPC 850048358249

No injuries or illnesses related to the recall have been reported. Anyone who thinks they may have the recalled items should throw them out without eating them. Consumers with questions can call (888) 293-7748 or email Tru Fru at trufru@rqa-inc.com.

LOOK: The 10 largest product recalls of the last decade Estey & Bomberger, LLP compiled a list of the top 10 product recalls since 2007, ranked based on the number of product units recalled in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Beth Mowbray