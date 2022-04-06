If you ever want to get a close up view of the handprints of the stars, the Hollywood Walk of Fame is unlike anything you'll ever experience. But if you want to save a bunch of money and not even have to leave Michigan, there's another option, the Traverse City Walk of Fame, featuring the handprints of the stars. Outside of the historic State Theatre, where the annual Traverse City Film Festival is held, there are square concrete slabs with hand imprints and signatures from a bunch of Hollywood stars:

A touch of Hollywood on the Grand Traverse Bay. Traverse City's historic State Theatre, home of the Traverse City Film Festival, has a small collection of celebrity handprints in cement outside the main entrance. The collection of about twenty handprints were made by visiting celebrities such as Madonna, John Waters, Roseanne, Roger Corman, and Phil Donahue.

Get our free mobile app

Madonna actually grew up in Rochester Hills where I grew up, but has since shown little to no interest about returning there. Silvio Ciccone, Madonna's father, as well her stepmother Joan, owns the Ciccone Winery in Sutton's Bay, which is in the Leelanau Peninsula, 17 miles north of Traverse City, although managers & employees have apparently made it clear that the business has nothing to do with Madonna, considering all the inquiries they receive about possible appearances.

I couldn't find any collection of photos of all the handprints, so the next time I head up there I'm gonna snag a video of all of the celebrities' hands you can check out up north.