According to the City of Kalamazoo a series of new projects began in late August.

The goal? Slowing down Kalamazoo drivers! What else? I mean, you've seen the way people drive around here. It's always something.

I yearn for the days of dull crosstown commutes; now between construction, confusion, and just overall lack of spatial awareness and concern for fellow human life it's a daily fight to get home safely.

After over a year of officially living in Kalamazoo, MI I finally feel like I local-- I got sideswiped going down S. Westnedge downtown! With only minimal damage and paint scuffs I'll call that a win.

According to the City of Kalamazoo City View new pilot projects have gone up across downtown and the greater Kalamazoo area to encourage drivers to drive more safely and slow down.

Have you noticed these new structure popping up across town? I first noticed a new set of barriers in the middle of E. Michigan Ave. downtown in front of Thunderbird a.k.a. the old Arcadia Ales.

Kalamazoo Pedestrian island pilot Kalamazoo Pedestrian island pilot - Lauren G/TSM/Canva loading...

While it looked similar to a pedestrian island with the markings and the barriers, something about it just looked off. Now I'm realizing that must be because they're part of the pilot project. If all goes well and the trial pedestrian islands prove effective a more permanent solution can be installed.

Look for new trial pedestrian islands on E. Michigan Ave., Cork St. by Sunny Mart, on Oakland Dr. near the WMU practice facility, in addition to new speed humps and mini-traffic circles across Kalamazoo neighborhoods.