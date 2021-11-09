Kalamazoo Autistic Plant Prodigy Blows Up on TikTok

Kalamazoo autistic teen's passion for plants grows huge following on social media.

Jacob Soule is a 19-year-old botanist that goes by @theplantprodigy on TikTok where he has 690.1 thousand followers and 16.2 million total video likes. Soule gives green thumbs or green thumb wannabes helpful tips and information on how to keep specific plants healthy and thriving. Jacob has many videos with millions of views each.

Let's start with one of Jacob's most popular videos. This video is fun but simple "what to do and what not to do" for venus flytraps. This TikTok has been viewed 15.3 million times with at least 1.2 million likes.

Jacob did a video back in July helping a fellow plant lover with a common plant problem that has a very simple solution. That video has 12 million views and counting, along with 1.7 million likes.

One of my favorite videos from the local TikTok creator has to be the plant shower. This video has been viewed 3.1 million times.

Jacob talks about having autism and how it impacted his life in the video below that has been viewed 2.3 million times.

If you would like to see more of @theplantprodigy on TikTok click here.

You can follow 103.3 KFR on TikTok by clicking here.

If you know a TikTok creator in Southwest Michigan that has at least 10,000 followers and cool content that you think we should talk about on the radio, please let us know below.