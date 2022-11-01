Kalamazoo Guy’s TikToks About Anime Get Over 30 Million Views
This young Kalamazoo man is absolutely killing the game with this anime TikToks.
A skit about Pokemon that Ry uploaded about a year ago is currently his most-viewed video with a whopping 6.8 million views and 1.2 million likes.
His second most viewed video is about stepping up to be a stepdad...or is it another Pokemon skit. Either way, it has been viewed 3.4 million times with over 813 thousand total likes.
Sometimes the words we hear in a song don't match the actual words. This video has been viewed 3 million times with over half a million likes.
Another one of Ry's most viewed videos grabbed 2.2 million views.
Rysreality's 3 favorite TikTok creators are:
See more of Rysreality on TikTok by clicking here.
You can follow 103.3 KFR on TikTok by clicking here.
