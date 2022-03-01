Benton Harbor Man Skates His Way to Millions of Views

This Southwest Michigan man has gone viral multiple times with his skating skills and sense of humor.

Ray A.K.A. @rayybanez24 on TikTok currently has 217.2 thousand followers and 2.2 million likes. A long-time Southwest Michigan native, Ray is originally from Battle Creek and currently lives in Benton Harbor. Ray will occasionally jump on a TikTok trend to show his sense of humor but you will mainly find him charming the ladies while dancing on roller skates. Three of his videos have been viewed over a million times each. In fact, one of his TikToks has been viewed 2.5 million times.

One of Ray's most-watched videos shows him and a friend performing a routine to "Lovers and Friends" by Lil Jon and Usher. This video has been viewed 1.1 million times.

I mentioned Ray charming the ladies with his moves earlier in the article. Here's the proof, with 2.5 million views and nearly 400 thousand total likes.

This isn't one of Ray's biggest videos, but it's one of my favorites. If you're a parent, you can relate.

If you would like to see more of @rayybanez24 on TikTok click here.

You can follow 103.3 KFR on TikTok by clicking here.

If you know a TikTok creator in Southwest Michigan that has at least 10,000 followers and cool content that you think we should talk about on the radio, please let us know below.