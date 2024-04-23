What You Can Do to Stop TikTok Ban in Michigan

The TikTok ban will deliver a huge blow to Michigan's economy. What can we do to stop it?

TikTok has an estimated 150 million American users and about 5 million businesses using the app for a significant part of their income. There are no solid numbers on how many small businesses in Michigan rely on the popular social media app. However, we know this will hurt a lot of small businesses and have a substantial impact on Michigan's economy. Nobody is buying the "national security" reason that Washington DC is trying to serve us. This is about censorship. If we take a look at the number of highly influential companies in the U.S. that China owns or controls, it would blow your mind. So, why pick on TikTok? They are trying to silence the voices of citizens on important matters like Ukraine, Palestine, and our elections. Contact your Michigan Senators today and tell them you will vote them out of office if they silence our voices by banning TikTok. When you call your elected officials, be respectful, but direct. Calling is most impactful, but you can also email and tag them on social media.

U.S. Senators from Michigan Contact Information

Debbie Stabenow

Call: (202) 224-4822

Email Form

Social Media Links (click the link then scroll to the bottom of her page)

Gary Peters

Call: (202) 224-6221

Email Form

Social Media Links (click the link then find the social media links in the top right corner)

Let's not forget the U.S. House of Representatives from Michigan who voted to ban TikTok earlier this week. Let's remember their names come election time.

U.S. House of Representatives from Michigan Who Voted to Ban TikTok

Jack Bergman (R-1)

John Moolenaar (R-2

Hillary Scholten (D-3)

Bill Huizenga (R-4)

Tim Walberg (R-5)

Debbie Dingell (D-6)

Elissa Slotkin (D-7)

Dan Kildee (D-8)

Lisa McClain (R-9)

John James (R-10)

Haley Stevens (D-11)

Shri Thanedar (D-13)

