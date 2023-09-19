Kalamazoo County Man Goes Viral Mowing Stranger’s Yards for Free

A Kalamazoo County man pulls in millions of views while cleaning up Southwest Michigan yards for free.

Outdoors with Erik, @outdoorswitherik on TikTok, has 307.7 thousand followers and 3.4 million likes on the popular social media app. We asked Erik how he would describe his TikTok content. He kept it short and sweet,

Pay it forward helping folks in need that need their yards cleaned up.

Erik's most viewed video has been watched 14.3 million times with 1.2 million likes. This video is equal parts inspiring and disappointing. As Erik is cleaning up the yard of an elderly couple in Battle Creek he is verbally attacked by the most Karen of neighbors.

Another one of Erik's viral videos shows him helping out a Marshall resident. He is mowing down weeds that appear to be at least 6 feet tall. This video has been viewed a whopping 7.8 million times.

In this video that has been watched 6.1 million times, Erik finds a red Dodge pickup truck under some incredibly tall overgrowth. Just...wow!

This crazy lawn makeover happened in Jackson County. This video has been viewed 3.6 times.

