Kalamazoo Couple Goes Viral Dressing Each Other

A young Kalamazoo couple hilariously dressed each other for a date night and got millions of views.

Jessica, also known as @NailAddictKzoo on TikTok, currently has 41.7 thousand followers and 1.7 million total video likes on the popular social media app. Many of her videos showcase her and her husband just goofing off and having fun. There was one video, in particular, that got them lots of attention.

Jessica and her husband went into a thrift shop to purchase each other outfits for date night. He spent $38 on her outfit and she spent $29 on his. The catch is, that they have to wear the outfits out on a date, no matter what. This video has been viewed 14.5 million times so far and they just uploaded it less than 3 weeks ago.

(Important Note: Jessica wanted to be clear that they are in no way making fun of people that shop at thrift shops by doing this couple's challenge.)

Their second most viewed video is part 2 of the thrift shopping for date night. In this video that has been viewed 1.3 million times, they try on what their partner purchased them at Good Will.

Their third most viewed video shows Jessica hookin' her man up with a pair of sleek brows. This video has been viewed 123 thousand times.

Somehow, this is the first time I'm seeing the Fruit Roll-Up Challenge, and it is hilarious.

Jessica's favorite TikTokers include Aaroncrascall and superofficialdaymdrops. You can see more of NailAddictKzoo on TikTok by clicking here and follow 103.3 KFR on TikTok by clicking here.

