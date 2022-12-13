Kalamazoo Man’s Trash to Cash DIY Videos Get Millions of Views

A young Kalamazoo man turns furniture left out in the trash into stylish pieces and goes viral doing it.

He goes by MrTrash2Cash, @mr..trash2cash on TikTok, where he has 174.4 thousand followers and 1.3 million total video likes. He is a self-proclaimed hustler and it shows on his TikTok profile. When he's not doing home improvement jobs around Michigan he's on the search for old beat-up furniture that he can turn into masterpieces. Let's check out his 3 most viewed videos on TikTok.

In the video below MrTrash2Cash runs us through his step-by-step process as he turns old dressers into beautiful pieces of bedroom furniture. He uploaded this video in September and it has been viewed 1.4 million times so far.

Back in April, he posted a video of a dresser he found on the side of the road and turned it into a potential $200 profit. This video has been viewed 1.2 million times.

The transformation of this nightstand is pretty amazing. This video has been viewed 990.6 thousand times since was uploaded in June of this year.

He was apparently temporarily banned in November from posting on his main account. You can see more updated videos on his second account by clicking here.

