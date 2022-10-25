Kalamazoo Crafter Gets Millions of Views on TikTok

This young Kalamazoo woman has gone viral with her custom crafts to the tune of over 3 million total views.

Ashania Atlas a.k.a. @let_her_creations on TikTok has 17.4 thousand followers and 458.6 thousand total video likes on the popular social media app. Ashania told us that she works as a full-time braider and crafter and she showcases that work on her TikTok,

My followers watch me as I create custom art pieces to current music. My content ranges from teaching users new braiding techniques to painting entire rocking chairs and all in between.

Atlas uploaded her most viewed video in May of 2021. In this video, she turns a regular old graduation cap into its own little glittery party. This video has been viewed 2 million times so far.

Part 2 of Atlas turning a graduation cap into art has been viewed nearly 243 thousand times.

As I mentioned earlier in the article, Atlas also braids hair professionally with her local business called Illusions By Ashania. This video of her braiding hair has been viewed 948.1 thousand times so far.

In another one of her most viewed videos, sadly Atlas creates art with a photo of one of her cousins that passed away. This video has been viewed 118.4 thousand times.

Ashania's 3 favorite TikTok creators are:

