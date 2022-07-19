Battle Creek Teen’s TikTok Leads to Singing on Broadway

This young Battle Creek man will be singing at a Broadway event thanks to his TikTok channel.

Jack aka @jack.aaustin on TikTok is a recent high school graduate who will be attending Western Michigan University in the fall to major in Musical Theatre Performance. Jack's passion for theatre shows up in every video on his TikTok channel which currently has 21.1 thousand followers and 474.6 thousand total video likes. Jack told us about the huge opportunity that his TikTok videos have given him,

I was recently asked to come to NYC to sing with Broadway stars in an event called '20 & Under sing 20 & Over' at Broadway's notable and famous club "Feinstein's 54 Below'. The event is where "rising stars" under 20 sing songs from musicals over 20 years old with Broadway stars. The event is on July 31st and it is live streamed as well.

Click here for more info on this Broadway event.

Singing "Johanna" from Sweeney Todd is currently Jack's most popular video on TikTok with 626 thousand views and 144.9 thousand likes.

Jack's cover of "Tonight" from West Side Story is his second most viewed video with 279.9 thousand views.

His third most viewed video is a cover of "Man or Muppet" with 221.9 thousand views.

Jack's three favorite TikTok creators include:

See more of jack.aaustin on TikTok by clicking here.

If you would like to support Jack and check out his original music click here.

