Kalamazoo Woman Gains Following With Custom Tees and Tumblers

Is it her lovable personality or her cool custom t-shirts that gained her a TikTok following?

Regina a.k.a. @CreativeCutsbyRegina on TikTok currently has 12.9 thousand followers and nearly 90 thousand total video likes on the popular social media app.

The first video we're featuring today from Regina has nothing to do with her business. In this TikTok, she's telling a story of when someone asked if she wanted to get her bits downstairs pierced. Her take on this had me cracking up. This video has been viewed 63.2 thousand times so far.

In this video Regina is showing an incredible amount of grace while responding to a comment about her hair. I absolutely love how she remains positive yet unwavering. This video has been viewed 17.6 thousand times.

As mentioned earlier in this article, Regina has her own business where she creates customer t-shirts, tumblers, and more. Here's a small example of what she does.

Regina's most viewed video is about her printer. Clearly, people want to know the tools Regina is using to make her cool products. This video has been viewed nearly 111 thousand times.

