Young Kalamazoo Homeowner Goes Viral with 70s Chic Décor

This young Kalamazoo woman has turned Facebook Marketplace into her personal gold mine.

Emma is a recent college graduate and a new homeowner in Kalamazoo. She started showing off her thrifting skills on TikTok and the world was here for it. Emma a.k.a. @amodernrobin on TikTok currently has 28.3 thousand followers and 2.6 million total video likes on the popular social media app. In fact, her fashion sense got the attention of Insider.com as they featured her home makeover on their website about 6 months ago.

This video seems crazy at first. Emma talks her dad into driving 4 hours to pick up a piece of furniture that she spent $50 on off of Facebook Marketplace. It's no longer crazy when you see how it looks in her house. This video has been viewed 2.3 million times with 322.4 thousand likes.

Sometimes a piece of furniture can be so wrong, it's right. This table may be the perfect example of that. This video has been viewed nearly 930 thousand times so far.

A lot of the cool and retro pieces that Emma highlights on TikTok are found on Facebook Marketplace. However, sometimes she finds cool things like this crazy fiberglass table at Goodwill. This video has been viewed 493.3 times.

Emma's most viewed video is a simple paint job. She completely changes the look of her home by painting the brick and siding black. The is have been viewed 2.5 million times with 680 thousand video likes.

