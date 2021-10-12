A Three Rivers Dog Gets Millions of Views on TikTok

Warning: If you don't love cute dog videos, this article is not for you. Side note: if you don't love cute dog videos, please seek help.

Please allow me to introduce you to Samantha. Samantha is the first animal we've ever featured on #TikTokTuesday. This adorable German Sheppard has nearly 19 thousand followers and 480 thousand total video likes on her TikTok profile @samanthagsd.

The very first TikTok uploaded to this profile was in late February of this year. This video is quite literally the introduction of a very young and adorable Samantha.

Less than two weeks later this video went mad viral to the tune of 2.2 million views and over 443 thousand likes.

In this video, Samantha and her human use audio from the very popular Tatum Talks K9 TikTok creator. This video has been viewed 168.6 thousand times so far.

Just 5 months after Samantha was introduced to the world of TikTok, this is how much she has grown.

