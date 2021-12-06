A number of animated, ever-changing seasonal displays make this one Mattawan house the place you have to see to make this Christmas merry and bright.



in 2019, Forbes did the math and calculated that turning on Clark Griswold's 25,000 Christmas lights, "based in today’s dollars with those same incandescent lights...for five hours a day for 31 days would cost a whopping $3,699.85." If you remember the film, you know that although you can't put a price on the jelly of the month club, $4,000 was not Clark's Christmas bonus (but it is the gift that keeps on giving). LEDs are much more cost-effective, and the things you can do with programmable sequencers are incredible. Exhibit A: Silvergrass Holiday Lights. It is residential, but it sure looks professional.

It seems drive-thru holiday light displays are becoming more popular, but all you have to do is drive to this one address in Mattawan to see more than a dozen different festive, customized light displays. If you've always been the keep-up-with-the-Joneses kind of neighbor, you don't want to live in this neighborhood. The Silvergrass Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok social media accounts are filled with videos of the varied Christmas light displays, plus their amazing Halloween spectacle. The maize and blue display that plays "Hail to the Victors" will keep Wolverine fans fired up for the Orange Bowl on New Year's Eve. Silvergrass can even do a customizable message to make those December birthdays of your loved ones stand out from the rush of the holidays. My favorite video might be the one where two animated Christmas trees on the roof have an animated conversation about rehearsal, timing, and being prepared for the show.

Silvergrass Holiday Lights 58280 Blue Stem Circle | Mattawan, MI

Sunday- Thursday 6-9pm | Friday & Saturday 6-10 pm

Visiting this one residential house in Mattawan is like driving through an entire professional display of Christmas lights. Check out some of their videos below before you go and keep scrolling for more festive light displays in our area.

