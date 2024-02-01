This Ohio Town Was Just Named Best Romantic Weekend Getaway

Planning a romantic getaway isn't just for Valentine's Day and doesn't mean you have to fly around the world to enjoy time away with the one you love. You don't even have to leave the state of Ohio because one town was just voted as the best romantic getaway. And for plenty of good reasons.

Canva Canva loading...

Ohio Town Named Best Place For A Romantic Getaway

There are plenty of options for a romantic getaway in Ohio. You could plan several trips to explore all the state has to offer, but one you have to visit is the Hocking Hills region. Thrillist ranked it the #1 area in Ohio for a romantic getaway. And one of the reasons is the breathtaking waterfalls.

Get our free mobile app

attachment-Untitled design - 2024-02-01T130125.352 loading...

Hocking Hills Voted Best In Ohio For A Couples Trip

According to Thrillist, Hocking Hills provides the perfect setting for romantic getaways in Ohio all year round:

The Hocking Hills region has heaps of natural wonders—it's just a matter of how much you want to hike. The state park features six major trails that take you to Ash Cave, Cedar Falls, Cantwell Cliffs, Conkle's Hollow, Old Man's Cave, and Rock House.

More romantic endeavors for twosomes include horseback riding through the forest, zip lining amid scenic views, and the "Sweetheart's Hike" around Valentine's Day.

Canva Canva loading...

While there are plenty of great places to lodge at Hocking Hills, Thrillist chose the Inn & Spa at Cedar Falls:

You can also really connect with your other half here over mud wraps, letting nature work its magic.

Best Romantic Movies to Watch on Valentine's Day I absolutely love a good romantic movie. And I love them when they are goofy just as much as I love them when they are downright sappy. Check out some of my favorite romantic movies of all time.