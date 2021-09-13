This Michigan Post Office Does Not Actually Deliver the Mail

Wait a minute Mr. Postman. Come rain, snow, sleet, or hail, no postal carrier shall make appointed rounds from this zip code.

It has been more than 150 years since the glory days of the Pony Express. The United States Postal Service is not exactly known for speed, but mail carriers are admired for their dedication, reliability, dependability and perseverance. Unless you live on Mackinac Island.

The nearly 500 residents of the 49757 zip code have to pickup their own mail. There is a post office on Mackinac Island at 7316 Market St, a block behind the shops on Main. They offer all the same services most do, but no carriers work out of the facility. It is the responsibility of homeowners to make their way on foot, on horseback or by bicycle to the post office to get their letters and packages from post office boxes.

Even though it has to picked up, mail delivery is not guaranteed at all, especially in the winter months. Sometimes dangerous weather conditions prevent the ferry from St. Ignace from crossing the Straits of Mackinac to drop off the bags of mail and packages.

Because the mail comes to the island by way of freight ferry and plane from St. Ignace, high wind conditions and low visibility can play into the whether or not there will not be incoming or outgoing mail delivery for island residents during the months of January to April. -Molly Sommers, Postmaster General Mackinac Island

In case you were wondering, yes, Amazon does deliver (by horse and buggy, of course).

