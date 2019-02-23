This Looks Like So Much Fun; ACDC On The Ukelele

We get press releases all the time, for various upcoming events. This one stuck out, because of its "say what?"

The Wharton Center over in East Lansing is bringing in The Ukelele Orchestra of Great Britain on March 19th. Even if you don't make it over there for the show, the videos are great fun to share with friends and co-workers.

The bio says it started out as some friends just having "a bit of fun." Who won't enjoy ACDC's Highway to Hell played on ukeleles? They do everything from Tchaikovsky to Nirvana.

The show is at the Wharton Center in the Great Cobb Hall, on March 19th at Michigan State University in East Lansing. Tickets start at $19 and you can buy them here.

Just wondering, if anyone will shout "Play Free Bird"?