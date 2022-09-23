Want to Live in the Upside Down? You Can Own the Byers’ Hawkins, Indiana Home for $300K

Are you a Stranger Things superfan or do you know someone who is? Then this house is must-see! The home from the popular Netflix series just went on the market and can be all yours for a cool $300,000. Given the earning potential with this well-known home, that listing price is a steal.

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana the home the Byers family occupies is actually located in the very non-fictional town of Fayetteville, Georgia. Which, I'm sorry if I just ruined the illusion for you but ever since places like Michigan abolished the film tax incentive for Hollywood pretty much all of your favorite shows are filmed in Georgia. For example, another popular Netflix series Ozark is set in Missouri, but also filmed in the Peach State.

If you've seen the show, then you know Joyce, Will, and Johnathan are not a family of great means-- as is obvious by the state of their home. Similarly, the 3 bedroom, 2 full bath Fayetteville home is pretty much exactly as it looks in the series.

This no-frills home was built in the 1900s and I'm sure it looks pretty much the same as it did back then. It goes without saying, this home has seen better days! However, try not to focus on that. Instead, focus on all the earning potential.

According to the home's Zillow listing because of the popularity of the show,

fans have traveled far and wide, almost daily, just to drive by and get a picture. So much so that the owners had to put up a driveway barricade and "Private Property" signs just to keep people from trespassing, so needless to say the house gets a ton of attention.

How much would Stranger Things superfans pay to stay in the home from the show! If you listed this home on Airbnb or VRBO you'd probably be booked solid throughout the entire year. Demand would even increase when season 5 of the show is about to drop!

Like the listing says, "Do not feed the Demogorgon!!"