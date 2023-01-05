‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay

Will’s sexuality has long been a topic of speculation amongst Stranger Things fans. Since almost the very beginning of the show, they wondered if WIll is gay, and harbored secret unrequited feelings for his best friend Mike.

Last summer, the actor who plays Will, Noah Schnapp, confirmed in an interview that Will was in fact gay, saying at the time: “Obviously, it was hinted at in Season 1: It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends? Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it’s 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike. But before, it was a slow arc. I think it is done so beautifully, because it’s so easy to make a character just like all of a sudden be gay.”

Now the 18-year-old Schnapp himself has come out as gay, in a video he posted to his TikTok account. In the video (which you can watch below) Schnapp lip syncs to audio that says "You know what it never was? That serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious." The text superimposed on the video reads “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know.”

The caption at the bottom of the video reads “I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought.”

Stranger Things upcoming fifth season will be the final one for the show. Although the series’ creators have confirmed they are already at work writing it, there have been no definitive announcements when production might begin, or when it will premiere on Netflix.

