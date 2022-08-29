How has no one bought up this incredible home? There's no hiding how cool it is. It feels like it's right out of a movie. You could film a medieval epic form the exterior, and a jewel heist movie from the interior.

There's no doubt if you had the money, this could be the coolest place you'll ever live, and it's just outside of Detroit.

This home has been available for a few years now, and I can't fathom how it hasn't sold yet. Signature Sotheby's International Realty has it listed by Dylan Tent, and it's been on the market for a while, but recently saw the price drop.

Obviously, the most stunning part of the home is the outside. It's built like a castle, and LITERALLY has a drawbridge, a heavy wooden gate, and massive front door. IT EVEN HAS A MOAT!!!!

Can you imagine being an Uber Eats delivery person, and pulling up to this place? I'd be checking for archers before I got out of my car.

But the inside of the home is just as crazy. Rooms that look like they're from an European Palace, stairways and walkways resembling walkways from Hogwarts in the Harry Potter movies.

Some of the rooms even have secret passageways and hidden rooms!

The basement is a seafarer's paradise, with stone arches and walls, fully stocked bar with custom-carved figures straight from a pirate ship's bow.

As if that's not enough, there's secret rooms, a mirror maze...

"The castle cost more than $10M to build and has a laundry list of recent upgrades... This Medieval castle on 6+ acres surrounded by a wrought iron fence and two gated towers is the perfect private palace."

And the cost for this 5-bedroom, 6,106 sq/ft castle? A cool $2.5 Million - FAR less than the builder even put into the home to make it.

So if you feel like royalty, or at the very least, a potential movie star, and want a new home in the Detroit area, this is exactly what you need.

Check out the full gallery of this place below.