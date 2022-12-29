This Holiday Song Parody by Da Yoopers Really is Pure Michigan

I don't know how I've missed this for so long.

Sure, Christmas has come and gone. But, that doesn't mean that people stop enjoying holiday music. In fact, traditionally, at least in my experience, it's quite common to hear holiday music in stores, restaurants, and beyond for the entire week between Christmas and New Year's Day.

In the nick of time, this absolute gem of a Michigan holiday song popped up on my Facebook page.

A parody of Jingle Bells, I present to you the 1987 (should have been) smash hit, Rusty Chevrolet:

Amazing how, even after 35 years, so much of that is STILL relatable.

Da Yoopers

Da Yoopers, the group responsible for the song above, is a comedy musical group from Ishpeming, MI that formed in 1985.

Besides Rusty Chevrolet, they also created songs like My Car Won't Go:

And, among others, If She Farts on the First Date:

I can't tell if they're still concocting comedic melodies but, they did go on to open a museum and rock shop called Da Yoopers Tourist Trap:

Via/ Google Maps Via/ Google Maps loading...

Da Yoopers Tourist Trap also has an online store selling collectibles, greeting cards, merch, and more. See their website here.

I know I've only been in Michigan for a couple of years but I cannot believe this went under my radar for so long. I'll definitely be adding it to my Christmas mix for 2023.

If you're not quite ready to let go of the holiday season, here are a few holiday movies that are actually set in Michigan:

