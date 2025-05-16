Traveling on Michigan highways is a normal part of our daily commute to work or when we're planning a weekend road trip. Many of these roads are extremely busy, making fatal crashes inevitable. However, one Michigan highway has recently been named the most dangerous and deadly in the state.

This Highway Has More Fatalities Than Any Other In Michigan

ALOT Travel compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in the country, based on the average number of fatalities each year. High rates of speeding and reckless driving, heavy traffic during rush hour, construction zones, a significant volume of truck traffic, and complex interchanges and exits make one Michigan highway one of the deadliest in America.

US 131 is a major north-south route connecting Kalamazoo and Cadillac, passing through Grand Rapids. Heavy traffic, multiple exit and entrance ramps, and interchanges with other major highways make this a dangerous and deadly roadway. ALOT Travel says:

The US 131 route in Michigan is the most dangerous road in the state, with 12 deaths per year, on average. Over 10 years, there were 111 crashes and 123 fatalities. US 131 runs from Michigan to Alabama. It is 1,280 miles in total.

Following behind US-131, the deadliest highways in Michigan include Interstate 94, which stretches across the state’s southern edge, and is usually in the middle of brutal winter storms. This results in icy roads and reduced visibility. Its counterpart, Interstate 96, presents a unique set of hazards with its sharp curves and hilly terrain. Further adding to the list is the I-75 corridor, notorious for heavy traffic congestion and its fair share of collisions.

